Call of Duty: Mobile season 6 is called The Heat – Dot Esports

Call of Duty: Mobile’s sixth season is almost here. Activision announced today the new season will be called “The Heat.”

In the announcement, the company said that season six will begin with a “brand-new cast of operators.” It hasn’t been revealed who these are, although more information about The Heat will be revealed throughout the week. The season will begin on July 30. As Activision uses time in UTC, this should be July 29 at 7pm CT when accounted for the time difference. The season six content update, on the other hand, should arrive a bit before this.

CoD: Mobile’s season six is set to be a huge one and will release with a ton of new features to the game. Along with a new rank series, a new operator skill, weapons, maps, perk, battle royale modes, and more were spotted in the season six public test server, which was released earlier this month.

The new maps that could be coming in season six are the Slums from Black Ops II and Stack from Modern Warfare. The new scorestreak is called Swarm, which has four hunter killer drones for taking down the enemies. The operator skill is called Dynamic Armor, while the perk is the Martyrdom. With this perk, players drop a live grenade on being killed.

The most exciting feature of the new season is the new zombies mode, called Undead Siege. Players have been asking for a zombies mode in CoD: Mobile since it was removed in early 2020. In this PvE mode, players will have to defend their base in the battle royale map, Isolated, as the undead attempt to penetrate it.