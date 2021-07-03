Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Suffering From Strange Earthquake Bug – GameRant

While Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bugs are unfortunately quite common, the latest is puzzling fans of the game’s large-scale modes.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players are always quick to share when something goes wrong in their game, and Reddit is the easiest way to find these complaints. However, one of the newest Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War bugs is particularly strange, as it sees a player experiencing an “earthquake” in their match.

Based on the requirements that need to be met for the bug to occur, it seems like it will be limited to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Combined Arms and Multi-Team game modes. Boat users specifically should be on the lookout, meaning that Sanatorium and Armada are where the so-called earthquakes are likely to happen. Those piloting a sea vessel should try to find somewhere to hide whenever they hear that a napalm strike is inbound, too.

Posted by Reddit user sirquick88, the clip sees their screen going wild after their gunboat is destroyed. As soon as they respawn on one of the ships on Armada, their screen shakes rapidly for several seconds. Much more than a light movement, the camera is moving so wildly that it is hard to know what is going on. Switching weapons has no effect on the bug, and it continues even after the player has jumped off the edge of the ship. Even when piloting the boat, the shaking continues, though it does die off a few seconds later.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players currently seem to be split on this glitch, as some find the earthquakes humorous. Reddit users Acypha and zorojuro describe it as “hilarious” and “goofy” respectfully, while another likes how it only lasts a few seconds. Resembling an actual earthquake due to its brevity, some seem fine with the bug since it is not game breaking. After all, players impacted by the glitch can just wait in spawn until it stops. At the same time, others argue that this glitch is a symptom of a larger problem.

Reddit user EmptyBrook calls the camera shake in the game “ridiculous,” a claim that sees them getting the top comment. UnmaskedGod piggybacks off this claim, saying that the shakes caused by Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s Strafe Run scorestreak make the game “unplayable.” As such, players seem desperate for the game’s screen shake to be toned down. While this earthquake bug is limited to certain maps and modes, the overall shaking issues are prevalent in all the game’s content.

With 2021’s Call of Duty game described as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2.0, hopefully it does not take everything from Treyarch’s latest title. If it does, gamers may be venting their frustrations about screen shake for two years in a row.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

