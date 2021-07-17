‘Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’ lets PC players enable trigger haptics – NME

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has quietly added support for trigger haptics on PC, a feature on PS5 controllers that adds more feedback and resistance to trigger inputs.

In a recent update to the PC version of Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, players with PS5 controllers can now enable trigger haptics by navigating to controller settings.

As the setting describes, “Trigger haptics provide vibration feedback and tension on the controller triggers” and gives more “feedback for tactile elements in the game.”

PS5 DualSense wireless controllers. Credit: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Call Of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn’t the first big-name PC title to enable extra DuelSense support this month. Earlier in July, Ubisoft added similar haptic feedback to Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.

While more haptic feedback is usually great for singleplayer games, enabling this feature could lead to an outright competitive disadvantage in multiplayer scenarios. As PC Gamer notes, the feature makes firing a gun significantly harder, something that can easily lead to dying in a multiplayer match.

Like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Metro Exodus (another PC title with enabled DualSense support), a PS5 controller will need to be physically plugged in for trigger haptics to work.

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla. Credit: Ubisoft

In other Call Of Duty news, Raven Software has announced that over 50,000 accounts in Call Of Duty: Warzone have been banned this week.

Over the course of two ban waves, Raven Software confirmed that the bans were “targeting repeat offenders, and much more.”

These bans follow the removal of a new loadout system that was causing a host of issues, including a bug where players were being given their fully customized loadout at the start of a match and when returning from the Gulag.