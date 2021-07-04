Call of Duty 2021 Needs To Avoid Repeating This Franchise Mistake – GameRant

There have been many rumors about Call of Duty 2021, and while many have proven true, others are up in the air. Thus far, all fans know for sure is that the game will be developed by Sledgehammer Games will and release this year. It is also expected to have Call of Duty: Warzone integration, though beyond that, not much official information has been provided thus far. As such, fans are looking to leakers for their info, and there has been a fair bit going around.

One of the latest Call of Duty 2021 rumors suggests that the game will be featuring at least a few remakes, with one specific map named already. On top of this, the game has been described as Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War 2.0, with the implication being that fresh content will be limited. When looking at these two leaks together, it is hard not to assume that there will be a lot of classic maps remade in Call of Duty 2021. If this turns out to be true, the game may end up repeating a franchise mistake.

Call of Duty 2021’s Rumored Map Remakes

Call of Duty 2021’s map remake rumor comes courtesy of @TheMW2Ghost, a leaker that has proven to be reliable in the past. According to the insider, the Call of Duty: WW2 map London Docks is set to make a comeback. One of the few launch maps from the 2017 game to really leave a lasting impact on fans, it saw players battling near the water and through a ruined town. With a good bit of interiors and exterior areas, it allowed different playstyles to thrive, something that made it well-received by a large majority of players.

According to @TheMW2Ghost, the London Docks remake will be appearing in the first or second Season of Call of Duty 2021. This would line up well with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War’s style when it comes to post-launch Seasons, as that game has included at least one remade map in every major update. London Docks will not be all that is coming, either, as a second map is apparently on the way. According to @TheMW2Ghost, the map in question comes from a “very iconic” Call of Duty game. While it was not specified which entry in the series saw this map debut, the fact that another remake is coming is telling.

With two remakes already known about by insiders, it seems like this is only the tip of the iceberg for Call of Duty 2021. If Tom Henderson’s leak about the game being comparable to Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is true, map remakes could come in every single Season for the game. While this will surely excite some players, it could frustrate others. After all, a large portion of the community is starting to grow tired with the concept of remakes, as certain maps have reappeared throughout the years.

Call of Duty’s Growing Obsession With Remakes

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has doubled down on Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 remakes, so much so that they are beginning to dominate the game. While a new version of Nuketown was to be expected, four other maps have made their presence known inside the game. Before the Season is over, the total number of remakes will only get higher, as the paintball arena called Rush is set to come in the midseason update. This will bring the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War remake count to six, and with only five original maps coming post-launch, remakes are starting to outnumber fresh additions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is not the only example of this remake obsession, however. While it has been particularly noticeable due to the lack of content at launch, 2018’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 had a similar problem. Like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, it only launched with eight original maps, as its fourteen-map count was boosted by five remakes. Jungle, Summit, and Firing Range from the original Black Ops all returned, while Slums from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2 accompanied another take on Nuketown. While all this content was available at launch, making the game feel less stale, it is still a clear example of the issue.

Players can look to Call of Duty: WW2 for this as well, as that game brought back Shipment and Carentan. While the former did get a fitting redesign, and the latter fit with the World War 2 setting, they filled up two slots that could have been taken by fully original maps. While many fans justify this by saying that newer Call of Duty maps do not match the quality of the classics, phasing fresh ideas out in favor of nostalgia is a poor idea. Call of Duty needs to strike a balance between the two, with a few remakes scattered into a collection of mostly original maps.

Striking A Balance Between New And Classic Call of Duty Content

With many already hoping that Call of Duty 2021 looks to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 for inspiration, those that are tired of remakes should be especially hopeful that this happens. The game found the perfect balance between map remakes and fully original ideas, as most of the post-launch additions were fresh and new. When remakes did come, it was usually limited to one per Season, and the game’s support wrapped up with only a handful of reused maps. On top of this, the way that Shipment was handled was particularly interesting.

While the original layout of Shipment remains special to longtime fans, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare featured a fresh version of the location. Alongside a new aesthetic with different colored containers, the layout was altered slightly. Different forms of cover were seen alongside some more opened crates, giving gamers a different overall feel. This version proved to be just as popular as the original despite being a bit different, however, with the risk paying off. While Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2019 did have some full-on remakes like Rust, this re-imagining was a bit special. As such, Call of Duty 2021 should follow suit, adding new areas to classic maps or adjusting their cover placement.

With the Call of Duty community being driven by nostalgia, it is hardly a surprise that there have been a lot of remakes over the years. Considering that a big chunk of the player base prefers them, phasing them out entirely is the wrong move. At the same time, games like Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War take things a step too far. With Call of Duty 2021, it is important that Sledgehammer makes the game feel new as opposed to being more of the same. Limiting the remake count is a good way to do that, with reimaginings like Shipment 2019 also being a fine option. When gamers think of the best Call of Duty titles, none of them were defined by remakes. Instead, they forged their own path, boasting entirely unique map lineups. For the new game to thrive and find a similar level of success, original maps need to outnumber remakes by a large margin.

Call of Duty 2021 is rumored to be releasing this November for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.

Call of Duty 2021 is rumored to be releasing this November for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.





