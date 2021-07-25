california’s-largest-fire-torches-more-homes

Associated Press

1st woman in Olympic weightlifting still raising the bar

After 21 years of raising the bar, the first woman ever to compete in weightlifting at the Olympics is still going. Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was the first athlete to step on stage when women’s weightlifting made its debut at the 2000 Sydney Games. The 37-year-old Toua’s Olympic journey has taken her to Australia, Greece, China, Britain and now Japan, with a best result of sixth at the 2004 Athens Games.