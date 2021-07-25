california’s-largest-fire-torches-more-homes

-
Storyful
Homes Engulfed by Flames as Dixie Fire Burns in California’s Plumas County
Several homes caught fire in the community of Indian Falls in Plumas County, California, on July 24, as the Dixie Fire ripped through the area, local news reports said.This footage, by Craig Philpott, shows firefighters tackling the flames.The Dixie Fire, California’s largest, had grown to 181,289 acres and was 20 percent contained by July 24, authorities said. Credit: Craig Philpott via Storyful
Associated Press
California’s largest fire torches homes as blazes lash West
Flames racing through rugged terrain in Northern California destroyed multiple homes Saturday as the state’s largest wildfire intensified and numerous other blazes battered the U.S. West. The Dixie fire, which started July 14, had already leveled over a dozen houses and other structures when it tore through the tiny community of Indian Falls after dark. An updated damage estimate was not immediately available, though fire officials said the blaze has charred more than 181,000 acres (73,200 hectares) in Plumas and Butte counties and was 20% contained.
CBS News Videos
Artist Alice Neel, a collector of souls
While the art world was celebrating abstract expressionism and other avant-garde movements, American artist Alice Neel (1900-1984) captured humanity in her radical figurative paintings that revealed the complexity and dignity of her often-overlooked subjects. Correspondent Faith Salie visits an exhibit of Neel’s work, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, that spotlights the artist’s humanism.
Associated Press
1st woman in Olympic weightlifting still raising the bar
After 21 years of raising the bar, the first woman ever to compete in weightlifting at the Olympics is still going. Loa Dika Toua of Papua New Guinea was the first athlete to step on stage when women’s weightlifting made its debut at the 2000 Sydney Games. The 37-year-old Toua’s Olympic journey has taken her to Australia, Greece, China, Britain and now Japan, with a best result of sixth at the 2004 Athens Games.
Storyful
Tamarack Fire in Northern California Grows to Over 65,000 Acres
The Tamarack Fire burning south of Lake Tahoe along the California-Nevada Border had grown to over 65,000 acres by the morning of Saturday, July 24, according to authorities.On Saturday, officers with the Alpine County and El Dorado County Sheriff’s Offices were offering escorts for residents in evacuation zones “to secure pets, papers and emergency items.”Some 1,425 personnel are fighting the blaze, which as of Saturday was 65,152 acres in size and only four percent contained.Footage shared this week by the Sacramento Fire Department shows firefighting operations in Alpine County, California. Credit: Sacramento Fire Department via Storyful
Axios
California’s largest wildfire razes homes as 88 huge blazes rage in U.S.
Flames from California’s biggest wildfire were engulfing homes in the state’s north overnight — one of 88 large blazes raging in the U.S.Driving the news: The Dixie Fire, which erupted July 14 near the origin of the deadly 2018 Camp Fire in Butte County, was tearing through the community of Indian Falls in the neighboring Plumas County, per AP. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe blaze has burned across more than 151,000 acres i
Associated Press
Biles and Ledecky headline Day 2 of Olympic competition
Two of America’s star Olympians headline Sunday’s events at the Tokyo Games as Simone Biles and Katie Ledecky both begin their quests to rewrite the record books. Five-time Olympic gold medalist Katie Ledecky came to Tokyo attempting to break the all-time record of eight gold medals won by a U.S. woman. The first of her five scheduled events is the women’s 400-meter freestyle.
Storyful
California’s Dixie Fire Grows to Over 180,000 Acres Amid ‘Extreme Rates of Spread’
California’s Dixie Fire had grown to 181,289 acres as of July 24, with officials warning of the fire’s “extreme rates of spread.”This footage, released by the Nevada National Guard, shows a Black Hawk helicopter picking up water, before dropping it on the blaze.New evacuation orders were issued for multiple locations on Sunday, July 24. Credit: Nevada Guard via Storyful
ABC News Videos
Shark warning in New York
Several sharks have been seen off Long Island, and authorities are increasing water patrols to protect swimmers.
Storyful
Timelapse Footage Captures Fly Fire Burning in California’s Plumas County
A new wildfire burning in California’s Plumas County grew to 4,300 acres on July 24 and was just five percent contained, according to authorities.The Fly Fire, which is burning east of the 181,289-acre Dixie Fire, saw significant growth on Saturday. Fire authorities said the fire will continue to spread east, towards the town of Quincy and that evacuations could be ordered.Timelapse footage shows the fire getting close to a camera in Plumas County. Credit: Alert Wildfire via Storyful