California venue cancels Gaetz, Greene’s ‘America First’ rally | TheHill – The Hill

Republican Reps. Matt Gaetz Matthew (Matt) Gaetz Gaetz campaign hired law firm used by Jeffrey Epstein, campaign filing shows Britney Spears thanks fans after judge rules in favor of lawyer request Britney Spears tells court she wants her father to be charged with conservatorship abuse MORE (Fla.) and Marjorie Taylor Greene Marjorie Taylor GreeneGOP efforts to downplay danger of Capitol riot increase The Memo: What now for anti-Trump Republicans? Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene says she’s meeting with Trump ‘soon’ in Florida MORE (Ga.) had their “America First” rally in California canceled by the venue for the second time.

The city of Riverside announced on Friday that the venue, Raincross Hospitality Corp., told the city that the America First rally planned for Saturday would not happen at its location.

“I recognize this was a divisive issue in our community, and I am glad it has been resolved,” Mayor Patricia Lock Dawson said. “I commend Raincross Hospitality Corp. for this decision.”

JUST IN: The “America First” rally with Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz that was scheduled for 6 pm Saturday at the Riverside Convention Center will not take place pic.twitter.com/c6CYfx6pdC — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) July 17, 2021

The press release went on to state that there had been backlash over the event since the the public was made aware of it on Thursday because of how controversial the representatives are.

“Riverside is a diverse and inclusive community, so it is heartening to hear that this event will not move forward,” Mayor Pro Tem Gaby Plascencia said. “I am disappointed we even got to this point, because these speakers are the antithesis of everything Riverside stands for.”

Greene was removed from her committee assignments because she supported conspiracy theories and promoted violence against Democrats. Gaetz is in the middle of a federal investigation for alleged sex trafficking and having sex with a minor.

Gaetz has denied all allegations against him.

This is the second venue to cancel the representatives’ rally.

The Pacific Hills Banquet & Event Center canceled the event last week, claiming it did not realize Gaetz and Greene would be speakers and thought it was just a “gathering.”

Greene decried the cancellation on Twitter on Friday and said they will still have their event on Saturday, although the location is unknown.

“Here’s a message for you communist Democrats: We are going to stand up, and we will have our America First rally tomorrow. You can’t cancel us. You can’t stop us,” she said in a video.