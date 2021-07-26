California to require proof of Covid-19 vaccination or regular testing for all state employees and health care workers – CNN

(CNN) California will require all state employees and health care workers to provide proof of vaccination status or get regular testing amid a surge of cases from the highly contagious Delta variant, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced in a press conference Monday.

All employees will be required to prove they have received the vaccine by showing their vaccination cards or through a verification code provided by the California Department of Public Health.

Unvaccinated state employees will be required to get tested at least once a week and will be required to wear N95 masks at all times. Unvaccinated health care workers will have to get tested at least twice a week, health officials said.

The Department of Veterans Affairs and New York City announced similar Covid-19 mandates for employees on Monday.

“We are now dealing with a pandemic of the unvaccinated, and it’s going to take renewed efforts to protect Californians from the dangerous Delta variant,” Newsom said in a statement.