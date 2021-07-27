California State University system will mandate COVID-19 vaccine – KCRA Sacramento

The recent spike in COVID-19 cases in California and across the country from the highly infectious delta variant “is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said.

Students and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before accessing any California State University campus facilities, the nation’s biggest four-year college system said on Tuesday.The CSU system previously said it was planning to require vaccinations and that a formal mandate would depend on when the Food and Drug Administration gives full authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine.But the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in California and across the country from the highly infectious delta variant “is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a release. The announcement cited “evolving circumstances” in saying that it wouldn’t wait for further FDA action. All students and staff must certify they have been vaccinated by Sept. 30. Several CSU campuses, including Sacramento State, allow people to be vaccinated on campus. Castro urged students and staff to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.” “For students who plan to continue their studies but do not wish to come to campus during the fall, it is expected that most campuses will have a more expansive offering of virtual courses as compared to before the pandemic, though resource limitations do not allow for a campus’ or even a program’s full offerings to be made available virtually,” the university said. The system will allow people to seek medical and religious exemptions. The University of California system has also announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations with few exemptions this fall.

Students and staff will be required to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before accessing any California State University campus facilities, the nation’s biggest four-year college system said on Tuesday.

The CSU system previously said it was planning to require vaccinations and that a formal mandate would depend on when the Food and Drug Administration gives full authorization to the COVID-19 vaccine.

But the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in California and across the country from the highly infectious delta variant “is an alarming new factor that we must consider as we look to maintain the health and well-being of students, employees and visitors to our campuses this fall,” CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro said in a release.

The announcement cited “evolving circumstances” in saying that it wouldn’t wait for further FDA action. All students and staff must certify they have been vaccinated by Sept. 30.

Several CSU campuses, including Sacramento State, allow people to be vaccinated on campus.

Castro urged students and staff to get vaccinated “as soon as possible.”

“For students who plan to continue their studies but do not wish to come to campus during the fall, it is expected that most campuses will have a more expansive offering of virtual courses as compared to before the pandemic, though resource limitations do not allow for a campus’ or even a program’s full offerings to be made available virtually,” the university said.

The system will allow people to seek medical and religious exemptions.

The University of California system has also announced that it will require COVID-19 vaccinations with few exemptions this fall.