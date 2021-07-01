california-saw-staggering-rise-in-hate-crimes-against-asians-in-2020

Oakland’s Chinatown has seen a decrease in traffic. Photograph: Jeff Chiu/AP

After the release of the 2020 data, the California governor, Gavin Newsom, said he is proposing an investment of $100m to support survivors and another $200m in community-based responses to violence.

“We must stand against hate,” he said in a statement. “To our neighbors who have been exposed to these unspeakable acts, know that we have your back and will use the tools at our disposal to increase safety.”

The second of the two reports highlighted the long history of bias against California’s Asian population, starting with the gold rush of the 1800s, when Chinese residents were blamed for high unemployment, and stretching through the forced placement of Japanese in “relocation centers” during the second world war.

“Much of the anti-Asian sentiment and racism encouraged throughout the Covid-19 pandemic has its foundation in anti-Asian stereotypes that hearken back to past state-sanctioned discrimination,” the report said.

But the attorney general’s office noted that the hate crimes reports only count events reported to police, and such events are often under-reported. They also don’t include hate-related “incidents,” such as taunting or racist flyers that aren’t considered criminal.

After reports of hate crimes against Asians began mounting last March when the pandemic hit, the group Stop AAPI Hate began tracking a broad array of incidents targeting Asians. They have counted 6,600 incidents, ranging from gangs taunting people and business-owners refusing to serve Asians to dozens of violent attacks and robberies targeting elderly people. So far, they have chronicled 2,641 incidents in California, since the pandemic began.

“We don’t feel the narrow focus on hate crimes is enough to address the racism we’re seeing,” said San Francisco State University Asian studies professor Russell Jeung, who co-founded the group. Trump’s “use of the term ‘China virus’ has really stigmatized us. We’re getting coughed on and spat upon at really high rates. I don’t remember anybody spitting on anybody in 2019.”

Jeung said a recent survey by the group found that Asians are more afraid of racist violence than they are of the coronavirus.

“We are experiencing a lot of trauma and fear for our elders,” Jeung said.

The Associated Press contributed reporting