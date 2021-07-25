July 25, 2021 | 12:08pm | Updated July 25, 2021 | 12:52pm

Stephen Harmon, who previously joked about the COVID-19 vaccine on social media, succumbed to the virus. Instagram

A California man who mocked COVID-19 vaccines has died after becoming infected with the virus.

Stephen Harmon, 34, died on Wednesday at Corona Regional Medical Center, about an hour east of Los Angeles.

Prior to his hospitalization, Harmon shared a series of jokes on social media about vaccines.

“I got 99 problems but a vax ain’t one,” he wrote in June on Twitter.

In another tweet the same month, he made fun of the Biden administration’s outreach efforts to push vaccines.

“Biden’s door to door vaccine ‘surveyors’ really should be called JaCovid Witnesses. #keepmovingdork,” he wrote.

Harmon had been treated for pneumonia and critically low oxygen levels in the hospital, news station KCBS-TV reported.

Three days before his death, Harmon shared that he was being placed on a ventilator and asked his followers to pray for him.

“If you don’t have faith that God can heal me over your stupid ventilator then keep the Hell out of my ICU room, there’s no room in here for fear or lack of faith!” he wrote on Twitter.

Hillsong Church founder Brian Houston paid tribute to Harmon, who had been a member of the Los Angeles congregation.

“He was one of the most generous people I know and he had so much in front of him. He would always turn up to our grandkids soccer games and he will be missed by so many,” Houston wrote on Instagram.

Dr. Oren Friedman, who treats COVID-10 patients at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles, called Harmon’s death “unbelievably demoralizing.”

“Virtually every single person that is getting sick enough to be admitted to the hospital has not been vaccinated,” Friedman told KCBS-TV.

With Post wires