california-highway-patrol-tickets-driver-with-apparent-spacex-starlink-dish-bolted-to-car-hood-–.

A California Highway Patrol officer pulled over a vehicle on Friday that had a satellite dish bolted to the car’s hood, and the device appeared to be one of SpaceX’s Starlink antennas.

“Sir I stopped you today for that visual obstruction on your hood. Does it not block your view while driving?” CHP of Antelope Valley wrote in a Facebook post about the incident.

CHP added that the motorist replied: “Only when I make right turns.”