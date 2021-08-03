california-finds-la-unified-school-district-illegally-kept-millions-in-funds-from-catholic-schools

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District has yet another scandal on its plate after the state of California determined it broke federal law in keeping more than $5 million in funds meant to help low-income students at private Catholic schools.

The California Department of Education stated in an investigation report the district’s actions were “egregious,” and it must provide “agreed-upon services” to eligible archdiocesan students by the time school starts, according to Angelus news service.

The district received more than $349 million in Title I funds during the 2019-2020 school year but distributed money to only 17 Catholic schools even though more than 100 had been eligible, according to a complaint filed by the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.

In prior years, the district received $291 million and distributed between 2%-2.6% to private schools. However, during the last fiscal year they doled out just .5% to the diminished group, the state report said.

“There has been a very clear and — one can only deduce by the findings — methodical approach to find ways and means of reducing legally entitled resources to our children,” Catholic schools Superintendent Paul Escala told Angelus. “[The report] affirmed and validated what we have known for a very long time — that the most poor and vulnerable students we serve within the area of the Los Angeles Unified School District have been disenfranchised.”

LAUSD issued a statement saying it will appeal the ruling.

“Los Angeles Unified is in receipt of the California Department of Education’s June 25, 2021 Investigation Report in response to Archdiocese of Los Angeles’s (ADLA) complaint regarding Title I equitable services to ADLA’s private schools,” it said in a statement. “Los Angeles Unified strives to comply with all applicable rules and regulations regarding the provision of Title I equitable services. While Los Angeles Unified has appealed the matter to preserve its rights, it continues to engage with ADLA and the agencies to resolve any issues.”

Los Angeles Unified, the nation’s largest school district, has had a yearlong negative news cycle that spiraled into repercussions against Gov. Gavin Newsom.

The district created a semi-permanent at-home education system that showed no sign of ending. Teachers refused to return to class while COVID-19 numbers were high and every staff member had not been vaccinated.

Angry parents watched as migrant children relocated to California to receive in-person learning and decided to sue the district and union in April. The district lost 11,000 students last year — creating the lowest enrollment in three decades — as parents moved out of the area or left the state altogether.

LA Unified announced in July 2020 schools were closed indefinitely with no pushback from Newsom. Voters lost their patience with the lockdown measures, prompting a recall ballot measure against Newsom.

After the recall effort gained momentum in the beginning of the year, Newsom began a public campaign to open schools and signed a package worth $6.6 billion in March to aid reopening efforts. It’s unclear how much of that money was distributed to Catholic schools.

A deal was struck with the United Teachers of Los Angeles to open public schools on Aug. 16 with mandatory testing of teachers and students. Vaccines are not required.

Republican state legislator Kevin Kiley said the report proves LA Unified is too large and needs to be broken up.

“The Department of Education was right to rebuke them for this egregious mismanagement and demand that the decision be reversed immediately,” he told the Washington Examiner. “The failings of LAUSD are well documented. It attempts to educate five times more students than any other school district in California.”

