california-couple-fined-for-digging-up-and-burying-joshua-trees

(CNN) A California couple has been fined for digging up and burying dozens of protected Joshua trees to make room for a home they were building, officials said.

Jeffrey Walter and Jonetta Nordberg-Walter, residents of San Bernardino County, have been ordered to pay $18,000 as part of a diversion agreement — the terms they must fulfill in order to have the 36 misdemeanor counts — one for each uprooted tree — against them dismissed.

The couple has opted not to have attorneys in the case, Supervising Deputy District Attorney Douglas Poston told CNN.

CNN was not able to find contact information for the pair. Poston told the Los Angeles Times that the couple mistakenly believed small trees could be removed.

Poston has worked in San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Consumer Environmental Protection unit for about a decade, and although he’s dealt with cases concerning threatened or endangered wildlife, this is his first prosecution for an offense like this involving trees, he told CNN.