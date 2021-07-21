Home SPORTS Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Into the Vault, Episode 9
Cal Rivals Excellent Podcast Experience: Into the Vault, Episode 9

On this edition of the Into the Vault series, we’re taking a look back at 2018, from the lows of a loss to UCLA, to the highs of a win over a ranked Washington, and every other part of the Bears’ regular season, prior to the infamous Cheez-It Bowl.

Listen via the player below, on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, IHeartRadio, or Google Podcasts. Rate and review the CREPE, and for anything you want answered for the next one, tweet at the Cal Rivals twitter account (@CalRivals).

Credit for the Intro Music – Patricia Taxxon – Soaring

