caitlyn-jenner-wants-to-move-the-homeless-to-‘big-open-fields’-because-they-are-‘destroying-venice-beach’

Caitlyn Jenner wants to deal with California’s homeless population by having them camp in “big open fields.”

She blamed the homeless for an uptick in crime and said they were “destroying Venice Beach.”

Jenner is attempting to take Gov. Gavin Newsom’s seat in a special recall election in California.

Caitlyn Jenner wants to deal with the population of more than 60,000 homeless people in California by having them moved to “big open fields.”

Speaking to California television network KRON 4 this week on its program, “Inside California Politics,” Jenner said she wanted to get the homeless off the streets by finding “some open land” for them to pitch tents in.

“Venice Beach is destroyed,” Jenner said, telling host Frank Buckley about her recent visit to the area. “They’re destroying Venice Beach. They are destroying all the businesses out there.”

“We have to clean that up. We have to provide some place for those people to go, whether it’s an open field out in some place, or if you notice at the veteran’s facility, there’s these big open fields and a lot of places there,” Jenner added.

She reiterated her belief that homeless people were responsible for the crime rate going up.

“We can’t have that on our streets,” Jenner said.

In the interview, Jenner went on to say she would advocate for tougher immigration regulations within the state by building a wall.

“As governor, I would finish the wall on state land, where you can finish the wall. I think we need controlled immigration in this state. We need to know the people that are coming into this state,” she said.

Jenner is currently running for governor in California and aiming to unseat Gov. Gavin Newsom in a special recall election that will take place on September 14.

Jenner announced her candidacy in April and has since made several statements that have been criticized as out of touch. In a May interview with Fox personality Sean Hannity, she said she did not think California needed a high-speed rail, repeatedly referencing her private jet.

“Here’s my crazy thinking,” Jenner said in the interview. “We are now spending billions of dollars on this high-speed rail, OK, and they talk about it all the time, between LA and San Francisco. And I’m going, ‘Why are we doing that?’ I can get on a plane at LAX, and I’ll be in San Francisco in 50 minutes. Why do we need high-speed rail?”

She was referring to an in-progress public transportation project that stands to connect people from Anaheim and Los Angeles to San Francisco via a three-hour train ride.

In the same interview, Jenner also mentioned that a friend whose airplane hangar was near hers was leaving California because he “can’t walk down the streets and see the homeless.”

