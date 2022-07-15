caf-women’s-awards:-oshoala,-gift,-waldrum-make-final-shortlist

Super Falcons forward, Asisat Oshoala has made the final shortlist for CAF Women’s Player of the Year award for 2022.

The Barcelona Femeni striker is the only Nigerian on the list which comprises nine other top players from the continent.

Her compatriot, Francisca Ordega, Chiamaka Nnadozie and Rasheedat Ajibade failed to make final shortlist.

Oshoala was ruled out of the ongoing 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco after copping an injury in Nigeria’s opening game against the Banyana Banyana of South Africa.

Talented forward, Monday Gift, who plays for Nigeria Women’s Professional Football League outfit, Rivers United made the final shortlist for the Young Player of the Year and Inter Club Player of the Year awards.

Gift has made three substitute appearance for the Super Falcons at WAFCON 2022.

Super Falcons head coach, Randy Waldrum is also in the running for the Coach of the Year prize.

The winners of each category will be decided by a voting panel made up of CAF Technical Committee, media representatives, head coaches and captains of Member Associations and clubs involved at the group stage of the Interclub competitions for the 2021/22 season.

The awards will be held on Thursday, July 21, 2022, in Rabat Morocco.