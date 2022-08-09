caf:-rivers-utd,-plateau-utd,-remo-stars,-kwara-utd-get-tough-draws

Nigerian clubs face a tough hurdle in their bid to make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup.

The draw ceremony for both competitions was conducted at CAF headquarters in Cairo, Egypt on Tuesday.

Nigeria Professional Football League champions, Rivers United will face Liberia’s Watanga FC in the preliminary round.

The first leg and second leg matches will be played between September 9-18.

Should they beat the Liberians, Stanley Eguma’s side will come up against defending champions Wydad Casablanca of Morocco for a place in the money spinning group stage of the competition.

Nigeria’s second representative in the competition, Plateau United are paired against Gabonese champions, AS Stade Mandji.

Should the Jos club surmount the hurdle, they will have to battle former champions, Esperance of Tunisia for a place in the group stage.

The CAF Champions League playoffs are fixed for between October 7 and October 16.

In the CAF Confederation Cup, Remo Stars, who finished in third position in the Nigeria Professional Football League last season will tackle Morocco’s AS FAR.

Kwara United will keep a date with AS Douanes of Niger Republic.