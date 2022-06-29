caf-may-postpone-afcon-2023

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) is considering postponing the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, according to reports.

The competition has been scheduled to hold in Cote d’lvoire next summer.

There have been concern over the harsh weather conditions in the West African country at this time of the year.

CAF authorities are afraid the condition will be the same next summer and scheduling the competition in the middle of the raining season might not be a good idea.

“We are considering it; it is one of the possibilities,” CAF Secretary General Veron Mosengo-Omba, told Le Monde.

“We asked Ivorian meteorologists to report to us on rainfall history in Côte d’Ivoire in June and July, but also to share their projections with us.”

The Teranga Lions of Senegal won the last edition of the competition in Cameroon.