caf-confederation-cup:-lilumbi-advises-gor-mahia-on-how-to-succeed-in-africa

K’Ogalo have always faced challenges that have negatively affected their continental campaigns thus failing to make strides

Former AFC Leopards organising secretary Timothy Lilumbi has pointed out areas Gor Mahia must improve on in order to do well in the Caf Confederation Cup campaign.

Unlike previous seasons where K’Ogalo have been playing in the Champions League, the giants are set to feature in the Confederation Cup after winning the Shield Cup in early July.

After finishing the month of June at the top of the Football Kenya Federation Premier League table, Tusker grabbed the Champions League slot.

Lilumbi has picked factors that have made Gor Mahia struggle on the continental stage and feel if they are solved, then the Kenyan giants could post good results in the 2021/22 campaign.

Honesty and transparency

“First of all, there was a combination of several things at play that made Gor Mahia struggle,” Lilumbi told Goal.

“Finance, management, and planning have been the biggest issues at Gor Mahia. These things have to go hand in hand, because, for example, if you have money and you do not plan well, you will not succeed. People implementing that must be top-notch too, must be experienced and guided by the desire for success.

“Honesty and transparency should also be there because, without those virtues, everything will be affected negatively. Those are the things Gor Mahia must look into and correct where they might have been wrong.

“If they get all these things right, of course, they have not been doing right in the previous seasons, then I am sure they are going to be successful.”

Gor Mahia are set to feature in the Confederation Cup with another head coach after Manuel Vaz Pinto – who has been incorporated into the CD Nacional technical team – left in July.

Last season, K’Ogalo had to appoint a caretaker coach, Sammy Omollo, after Roberto Gonzalez was disqualified from taking charge of any continental game because of questions about his papers.

The record Premier League winners are also expected to strengthen and especially fill the places that have been left by Kenneth Muguna and Wilson Silva. Muguna joined Tanzania’s Azam FC, while Silva returned to his home country, Brazil.