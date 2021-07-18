Home NEWS CAF Champions League final: Al Ahly thrash Kaizer Chiefs to retain trophy
Al Ahly on Saturday successfully defended their CAF Champions League title following an emphatic 3-0 win over Kaizer Chiefs.

The final was played at the Stade Mohammed V in Morocco.

Goals from Mohamed Sherif, Mohamed Magdi Afsha and Amr El Solia sealed the victory for the Egyptians, who outclassed their South African opponents.

Chiefs, who were making their first appearance in the final, were reduced to 10 men following the sending off of Happy Mashiane in the 45th minute.

Mashiane was shown a straight red card for a reckless tackle on Akram Tawfik following a VAR check.

Eight minutes after the restart, Al Ahly took the lead through Sherif.

The win saw the Red Devils clinch a record-extending 10th CAF Champions League title.

They have also qualified for this year’s FIFA Club World Cup.

Nigeria vs Lesotho: CAF confirms match officials for AFCON qualifier

