caf-awards:-simon,-amoo-miss-out-as-final-shortlists-unveiled

Nigerian duo, Moses Simon and Akinkunmi Amoo have failed to make the final shortlists of the CAF Awards.

Simon was shortlisted for the Men’s Player of the Year award, while Amoo was in the running for the Young Player of the Year award.

The Confederation of African Football released the final shortlists for the different categories of the awards on Monday.

Reigning Men’s Player of the Year, Sadio Mane, who recently moved to Bundesliga giants, Bayern Munich, and former winners, Riyadh Mahrez and Mohamed Salah are among the nominees.

Other award categories released are Coach of the Year, National Team of the Year, Inter-Club Player of the Year, and Club of the Year.

The women’s categories final shortlist will be announced in due course.

The CAF Awards 2022 will be held in Rabat, Morocco on 21 July 2022.