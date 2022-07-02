caf-announces-increase-in-women’s-afcon-prize-money

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced 150 percent increase in the prize money of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria pocketed USD 200, 000 after emerging winners at the last edition of the competition four years ago in Ghana.

This time around, the overall winner will go home with USD 500 000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from USD 175 000 to USD 300 000 and the semi-finalists will get USD 225 000 each – increased from USD 125 000.

12 countries will participate in the competition for the first time at this year’s edition in Morocco.

The host nation will confront Burkina Faso in the opening game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.