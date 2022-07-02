Home NEWS CAF announces increase in Women’s AFCON prize money
NEWSNews Africa

CAF announces increase in Women’s AFCON prize money

by News
7 views
caf-announces-increase-in-women’s-afcon-prize-money

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced 150 percent increase in the prize money of the 2022 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations.

The Super Falcons of Nigeria pocketed USD 200, 000 after emerging winners at the last edition of the competition four years ago in Ghana.

This time around, the overall winner will go home with USD 500 000.

The prize money for runners-up has almost doubled from USD 175 000 to USD 300 000 and the semi-finalists will get USD 225 000 each – increased from USD 125 000.

12 countries will participate in the competition for the first time at this year’s edition in Morocco.

The host nation will confront Burkina Faso in the opening game at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium, in Rabat.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

ADC demands investigation as African migrants die at...

How Ondo Pastor kidnapped 77 church members, used...

Chelsea: People don’t want to admit they were...

Rivers model seaport loses over N1bn in 6...

Zamfara NUJ elects new leadership

Boko Haram, ISWAP terrorists targeting Igbo soldiers, we...

EPL: He doesn’t not worth it – Hislop...

Transfer: De Jong doesn’t want to join Man...

Transfer: We will announce two new players next...

EPL: Cristiano Ronaldo’s next move is done deal...

Leave a Reply