BYU Cougars Archives – Page 283 of 283 – KSL Sports





BYU Rallies Late But Falls to Cal After an exciting win over an opponent from the Pac-12 the week before, the BYU Cougars fell to another Pac-12 team, Cal, in a 21-18 loss Saturday night at LaVell Edwards Stadium.





BYU’s New Offense Just Getting Started Coming off a solid offensive showing against Arizona in which they accumulated nearly 400 yards, the BYU football program feels they can do even better as the season goes on. According to offensive coordinator Jeff Grimes, the Cougars still have plenty of tricks left in the bag.





BYU Sets Sights On Cal In Home Opener After a big season-opening victory at Arizona, the BYU Cougars face another Pac-12 opponent in Cal for their home opener at LaVell Edwards Stadium.





BYU Holds On To Beat Arizona 28-23 The BYU Cougars started the season off on the right foot with a thrilling 28-23 at Arizona Saturday night in the desert.





Cougars Ready To Take On Heisman-Hopeful Tate It’s not every week that you face a Heisman trophy candidate, and in Week 1 of the college football season the BYU Cougars will face one in Arizona quarterback Khalil Tate.





Former Pac-12 Commissioner Speaks About BYU’s Lack Of Invite Former Pac-12 commissioner Tom Hansen recently spoke about the league’s interest – or lack of interest – in adding Brigham Young University to the conference.





Cougars Need Wide Receivers To Step Up In 2018 If the BYU Cougars are going to improve on an awful 2017 season, they’re going to need more support from the passing game, specifically from the wide receiving corps.