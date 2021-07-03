bystander-dies-after-he-was-hit-by-car-following-a-shooting-in-kansas-city,-kansas

A bystander was struck by a car Saturday in a retail store parking lot in Kansas City, Kansas, after a shooting and later died, police said.

Two people were fighting in a store at about 11:40 a.m. near North 78th Street and State Avenue in Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesman Officer Tom Tomasic said.

When they were leaving, one person took a gun from their vehicle and started to shoot at the other person as they drove away. That person then hit a parked car which struck an “uninvolved pedestrian,” Tomasic said in an email. The pedestrian was taken to a hospital but died from his injuries.

One of the two people involved has been arrested, Tomasic said. No one was struck by gunfire.

The KCKPD Major Case Unit is investigating. Anyone with information can call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Stay up-to-date on crime, courts and other stories from around the Kansas City region. Delivered to your inbox every morning, Monday-Saturday.

SIGN UP