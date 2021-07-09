byron-york’s-daily-memo:-hunter-headache-for-biden-white-house

Welcome to Byron York’s Daily Memo newsletter.

HUNTER HEADACHE FOR BIDEN WHITE HOUSE. There’s already been one newsletter this week about the continuing scandal threat that Hunter Biden poses to his father Joe Biden’s presidency. Now, there’s an update.

The Washington Post reports that there have been months of negotiations between “officials close to President Biden,” Hunter Biden’s lawyer, and a New York art dealer whose gallery will stage a show of Hunter Biden’s paintings at which the artworks will sell for between $75,000 and $500,000. (Last year, the bioreports published some of the younger Biden’s works, seen below.) The purpose of the negotiations was, according to the Post, “to avoid ethical issues that could arise as a presidential family member tries to sell a product with a highly subjective value.”

Translation: There’s no way a Hunter Biden painting is worth $500,000. Selling the president’s son’s artworks for sky-high prices is an obvious invitation for those seeking influence to buy the work in hopes of receiving whatever favor they seek in return.

So the negotiators have come up with a plan. The gallery owner will never tell Hunter Biden who bought the art. The owner will “withhold all records, including potential bidders and final buyers” from Biden, the Post reports, and also “reject any offer that he deems suspicious or that comes in over the asking price.”

Under the proposed arrangement, if the art sells, Hunter Biden will walk away with hundreds of thousands, perhaps millions, of dollars, and have no idea where it came from. He won’t know who to do favors for!

Former ethics officials are aghast. “Because we don’t know who is paying for this art and we don’t know for sure that [Hunter Biden] knows, we have no way of monitoring whether people are buying access to the White House,” Walter Shaub, who headed the Office of Government Ethics under President Obama, told the Post. “What these people are paying for is Hunter Biden’s last name.”

Hunter Biden himself would not comment, but a White House spokesman claimed that the secret-buyer deal shows that the Biden administration “has established the highest ethical standards of any administration in American history.”

The obvious response is that, if the president’s son wants to sell his artwork, it would be better for the public to know who is buying it and at what price. If some shady foreign businessman paid $500,000 for an original Hunter Biden, it would be better for that to be public information. Reporters and others could examine whether there is any connection between the purchase and any acts of influence.

Instead, the Biden White House has come up with a deal under which it will all be kept secret, the public kept in total darkness, and the president will hail it as an example of his high ethical standards. Call it the Biden Standard.

Meanwhile, of course, the media blackout on the Hunter Biden laptop continues. Information on the laptop suggests that Joe Biden, when he was vice president, knew about, and perhaps benefited from, his son’s sketchy business dealings, contrary to what the president claims today. It is real news, but with the exception of the New York Post and a few other outlets, top media organizations are ignoring it. Social media companies actually suppressed it during the presidential campaign, to candidate Joe Biden’s benefit.

The artwork sale, on the other hand, is a story of limited scope that the press can report without having to delve into the fraught issue of the president’s knowledge of, and possible involvement in, his son’s unethical dealings. So it is fair game for the same media organizations that are blacking out the laptop story. It’s not much, but it’s a start.

