‘By January, I’ll look about 13!’ Amanda Holden shares her BGT age-reversal regime

If we were to make a list of all the celebrities we’d want to take beauty advice from, Amanda Holden would probably – alright, definitely – be in first place. At 51, her skin is sublime, and her spirit is equally youthful. Could it be down to good skincare and professional beauty treatments? Perhaps it’s that glass of wine with lunch which she credits for being “very helpful” to her wellbeing? Either way, she’s a girl after our own heart.

Amanda tells us she’s raring to go into full glam mode, with party season just around the corner and filming for Britain’s Got Talent starting in January. With a new collaboration with make-up brand Revolution Pro, she’s also busier than ever – so it’s lucky that her ten-piece Revolution Pro X Amanda Holden Glam Edit, £35 here, is packed full of essentials which take her from day to night in a flash.

Congratulations on the make-up edit, Amanda! Tell us about it…

Well, it’s great for all skin tones and types – that’s been the feedback. The thing that I love about Revolution, aside from the quality of the make-up, is also the price point. The packaging is also to die for. I know you shouldn’t be a sucker for it but I am, and it’s stunning.

Are these ten products you use daily then?

Yes! The best thing is the Soft Focus Primer. I always say I need lots of primer [laughs]. It’s so nice putting it under foundation every day. Then the best-selling product is the Goddess Glow Shimmer Brick. It’s absolutely fantastic, and I have that on for Heart Breakfast every single day.

How does it feel seeing your face on make-up?

It’s like a dream for me. To get a collaboration with a make-up company at age 50, it’s through the roof. I was thrilled when Revolution said it was a section they thought was missing and that they wanted me to fill that gap. So that’s what I’m doing. I really believe make-up is for everyone, and I’m showing everybody they can wear it at whatever age.

Amen to that. So you’re keen to inspire women in their 50s+ to feel great?

Definitely. As we get older, my peer group looks at someone like JLo and thinks how fabulous she is. My mum’s generation were like, “Oh dear, I’ve got to 50 or 60 now and I’m not going to dye my hair anymore and I can’t wear a short skirt”. My mum has a cracking pair of legs; if I were her I’d wear a short skirt. But they have this weird voice in their head that says they can’t do it. It’s a generational thing. I think, hopefully, as I hit my 60s and 70s, I’ll still dress exactly how I want to. You make your own rules.

On the subject of rules, would you ever go out without wearing make-up?

For me, looking good is a sort of self preservation. It’s a dignity that I have within me, regardless of the industry I’m in. Watching my own mum and my grandmother as working women, they were always cooking supper in lovely skirts with their blouses tucked in and their hair and make-up still on. This is basically now me. I don’t feel any pressure other than what I put on myself; I have a discipline and a way of life where I always want to look my best.

Any beauty decisions you wouldn’t make now that you did in the past?

I’m very lucky to have my eyebrows back! It’s funny, I looked so different back then but I’ve done nothing, I haven’t had a face lift or anything like that. Bigger eyebrows are a game changer. If you can be patient and wait for them to grow back, they are the things that will bring you youth. Lovely Nilam Holmes [skincare and brow expert] got my eyebrows back and it changed everything. I know the fashion is to wipe out your brows like Madonna – but I’m not going back to that.

If you have a big event coming up, do you start skin prepping well in advance?

I’m filming Britain’s Got Talent in January so that’s exactly what I’m gearing up for now. I’ll have [skin tightening treatment] Morpheus8 in November and then your body starts to lift and work on it. By January I should look around 13, which is fabulous.

Are you a ‘more is more’ make-up girl?

I take it up a notch at night time. I go heavier with a smoky socket and maybe an in-line eyeliner. But because I’m on camera all day, I always make sure everything looks put together. I wear a false lash every single day.

Party season is coming. Are you going big this year?

Oh yes. Every year my girlfriends and I take a trip away, so we’re super excited about that. We go large. Christmas parties always come along so my diary is full, and I’m planning on hosting a party myself this year, so I’m going all out. Normally when I do Heart I try not to go out too late in the week, but it goes t**s up in December.

Please tell us you’re all for glitz and glam at Christmas?

I go big, sparkly and everything. We need to celebrate life and we don’t need to deny ourselves anything. There’s been so many stupid rules made and broken over the last few years. You just think, I’m not having anybody dictating to me how I should live or look. I’m going to be doing it my way.

