By 2023, APC Would Have Completely Wrecked Nigeria – Baba-Ahmed

The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, has berated the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), over its management of Nigeria, saying that by 2023, the party would have completely wrecked Africa’s most populous nation.

He stated this during an interview on Channels Television’s Politics Today on Monday, lamenting that the next party to take over the helms of leadership in 2023 would have a herculean task of fixing the country.

While blaming the political class for the nation’s woes, Baba-Ahmed said the country’s current challenge is not just as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities but leadership failure.

“What are you going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, APC would have completely wrecked this country?” he said.

“You are going to take over a country that has been completely destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP and how are you going to fix this country? What’s your blueprint for what happens to Nigeria in 2023?”

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been battling terrorism for more than a decade which has killed 36,000 people and displaced hundreds of thousands in the northeast.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since become a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

On March 1, jihadist fighters burnt down a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.