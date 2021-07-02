Home Technology Buzz Capital invests in Fundamentally Games and Dream Harvest – GamesIndustry.biz
Technology

Buzz Capital invests in Fundamentally Games and Dream Harvest – GamesIndustry.biz

Firm has raised £500k to support the two companies

Buzz Capital has completed a second-round equity raise, generating £500k for development studio Dream Harvest and publisher Fundamentally Games.

The round was led by Premiere Capital, with additional support from the team at Buzz Capital.

Both firms are UK based; Dream Harvest was founded in 2015 and is currently working on two cyberpunk-themed titles — Neuroslicers and Neuronet: Mendax Proxy.

Fundamentally Games, founded in 2019, offers user acquisition and publishing support with a focus on live games.

“We’re thankful for the continued support from the team at Premiere and Buzz Capital who have been long term partners of Dream Harvest and who believe in the long-term vision we have for the studio,” said Dream Harvest CEO Justin French.

“Building worlds filled with amazing characters and stories, told through games that push genres in new, bold directions and doing this with a community centric approach.”

Fundamentally Games’ Ella Romanos also commented: “We’re thrilled that Buzz and Premiere have doubled down on its support of Fundamentally Games at these early stages of our journey, not only through our recent UA funding partnership for games wepublish, but also now a second equity raise.

“We’ve made good progress over the last year and having a partner who believes in us and who is on that journey with us is something that any company would be lucky to have and demonstrates their commitment not just to us, but to the UK games industry too.”

