Butternut and goat’s cheese strudel

Ready in 1 hour

2 tbsp olive oil


1 large onion, finely chopped


3 garlic cloves, chopped


800g butternut squash, cubed


200ml white wine


100ml vegetables stock


50g dried cranberries


2 tsp chopped fresh thyme


150g goat’s cheese


4 sheets filo pastry


75g butter, melted


25g homemade coarse dried breadcrumbs


50g pinenuts, toasted


a scattering of finely grated Parmesan to serve

1 Heat the oil in a large non-sticking frying pan, add the onion, garlic and butternut squash and gently cook for 10 minutes until the onion is nicely softened. Add the white wine and stock, bring to the boil and bubble rapidly for 1 minute.

2 Reduce the heat, cover the pan and cook for a further 10 minutes until the squash is nicely softened, adding more stock if necessary. Season well and add the dried cranberries and thyme.

3 Place a large sheet of baking paper on the worksurface and lay a sheet of filo on top. Brush liberally with the butter, scatter with breadcrumbs and pine nuts and then lay another sheet of filo on top. Continue this process until you have used all four sheets of filo – you’re aiming to make a rectangle measuring around 45cm x 35cm in total.

4 Spoon the filling along the filo so that it measures about 35cm long and 12cm wide. Leave a 5cm gap from the bottom and either side. Scatter over the cheese. Fold the filo over the filling at each end and then fold the 5cm rim over the top of the filling.

5 Using the paper to help lift and move the strudel, roll the strudel up into a long fat sausage. Place on a baking sheet and brush with the remaining butter. Bake for 20-25 minutes until crisp and golden. Carefully place on a platter and scatter with the Parmesan and garnish with extra thyme.

