Busted terror module, nabbed ex-cop on eve of PM visit: Bihar cops

PATNA: Bihar Police on Thursday claimed to have busted a terror module on the eve of PM Narendra Modi’s July 12 visit to Patna, arresting a retired police officer from Jharkhand and two others linked to outfits under the scanner for alleged anti-national activities. Investigators seized from the suspects an eight-page document titled “India vision 2047” that talks about “subjugating the majority community”, the police said.

The first two arrests — Jharkhand ex-police officer

Mohammad Jallauddin

and Patna resident Athar Parvez —were made in the Phulwari Sharif neighbourhood of Patna late on July 11, a day before PM’s visit to Bihar. On Thursday, a third suspect identified as

Arman

was arrested.

Police said

Jallauddin

and Parvez had links with Popular Front of India and Social Democratic Party of India. “We keep an eye on such institutions as part of routine surveillance. Just that we were extra alert ahead of PM Modi’s visit,” an official said.

Additional DGP JS Gangwar said it wasn’t immediately known if the terror module had planned any subversive activity during the PM’s trip.

Assistant SP

Manish Kumar

said an FIR was lodged against 26 people, of whom three had been arrested.

