Busta Rhymes teases collaboration with DaBaby – REVOLT TV

Don’t look now, but Busta Rhymes has some serious heat in the works.

Earlier today (July 6), the rap legend jumped onto Twitter to post a video of himself and DaBaby in the studio. In the clip, Baby can be seen smoking as he sits in front of a microphone and Busta Rhymes addresses the camera.

“Yeah, y’all see us, nigga,” Busta begins in the video. “Don’t be afraid now, motherfuckers.” From there, DaBaby takes time to speak to the cam. “Hold tight,” he says.

The two don’t serve up any details about whatever it is they’re working on, but on paper, this seems like a perfect collaboration. After all, Busta is an artist known for his spurts of rapid-fire flows, something DaBaby has also become famous for in his career. It’s only natural these to link up.

It’s unclear whether this new track would be on a new DaBaby album or a project from Busta. Busta unloaded his most recent LP, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath of God, last October. With features from Kendrick Lamar, Q-Tip, Mary J. Blige, Rick Ross, Mariah Carey and more, it’s a project that’s as epic as it sounds. If he drops a new project soon, DaBaby could very well be part of a similarly incredible roster of guest performers.

DaBaby released his last project, My Brother’s Keeper (Long Live G), last November. The project featured seven songs and it was dedicated to his brother, who died last year. His last full-length project was 2020’s Blame It on Baby, an album that featured his Roddy Ricch-assisted single, “Rockstar.” The track became his biggest to date when it hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

See Busta Rhymes tease a DaBaby collaboration for yourself below. Here’s to hoping it drops soon.