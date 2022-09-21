Busquets considers Barcelona future

According to a recent report from Sport, Sergio Busquets is set to make a decision regarding his Barcelona future in the next few days.

The 34-year-old has the option to either renew his contract with the Spanish giants or, alternatively, leave for pastures new and explore fresh opportunities – with a parade of Major League Soccer sides believed to be interested in his services.

Since back in 2srcsrc5, Sergio Busquets has been part of the furniture for Barcelona. From winning titles to putting on world class performances, he’s been at the forefront of their golden generation – which, as we all know, has been progressively coming to an end for quite some time now.

The veteran will know himself better than anyone but when you take a look at the status quo at the Nou Camp, it certainly feels like a storm is coming, and it may be the right time for him to say goodbye.