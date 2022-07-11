businesswoman-advises-men-to-consider-a-few-questions-before-wishing-for-a-good-wife-like-joke-silva

Veteran Nollywood actress, Joke Silva trended on social media yesterday after she shared an adorable video with her husband, Olu Jacobs.

Olu Jabcos will turn 80 on Monday, July 11, and he recently had a lovely photoshoot session with his beautiful wife for his birthday celebration.

Fans admired how the couple have stayed together all through the years and especially how Joke Silva has been taking good care of her husband due to his health conditions.

However, a lady identified as OriAku Martin has some words to tell those men who were secretly wishing or praying for a woman like Joke Silva.

Her post on Facebook reads;

Dear men, before you start admiring Joke Silva for being a good wife to her husband even in badt health and start measuring your your wife with her🙄.

The man you see here must have been a good husband and father in their youthful time to get such dedication and love from his wife today.

Ask these questions 😏😏.

Did sir Olu Jacob leave her to be with a mistress?



Did he take care of her in their youthful age or not?



Was she treated like a queen?



Maybe, she didn’t even have the experience of fighting or dealing with any things called “sidechick”🙄.



Did Olu Jacob marry two wives?



Before you start the comparison, nwoke uche ghi dikwa ya oooo😎😎😎.



Na Husband wey take care of wife them dey take care of when them old