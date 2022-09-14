If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Business Writing is a style of writing that is used in a professional setting to provide the reader with specific information in a clear, concise, and effective manner. Good business writing skills can make your business stand out with direct and determined writing and result in increased sales. And if you are an employee, it will advance your career and be a leader in your field.

There are several offerings online with a business writing course. The following is a list of the best business writing courses online.

Business Writing CourseBusiness Writing for Busy PeopleUpdated for 2022, Business Writing For Busy People aims to help you write what you want to say quickly and painlessly. It focuses on time-saving techniques from writing day-to-day emails to persuasive pitches. You will be able to structure your writing, communicate your expertise compellingly, and proofread and polish your work. The lessons have a total of 2 hours of video lectures, 2src downloadable resources, and 5 articles. The two-hour long course has 23 lectures in 6 sections including:

Introduction How to Develop a Professional Writing StyleCommunicating Your Key Message QuicklyHow to Write Clearly and ConciselyHow to Connect with Your ReaderFinal ThoughtsMaster Business Writing and EditingWhether you are a blogger, journalist, or business owner, Master Business Writing and Editing course equips you with strategies and patterns for writing business emails, letters, and memos. It explores different types of business messages and how to edit them. You will learn to write a letter that has a purpose and is simple, direct, and stylish.

The course contains 3 hours of video materials with 28 lectures over 5 sections namely:

Developing an efficient and Effective Writing StyleDesigning Effective MessagesPunctuation rules for Business MessagesRoad Maps for the Types of Business MessagesThe 6 Keys to Business WritingBetter Business Writing SkillsBetter Business Writing Skills course teaches you the structures of good content and persuasive writing. This online business writing course is taught in three parts: planning, writing, and editing. Moreover, it explains the need for being a good writer and it shows you methods of testing your work. The course contains 3.5 hours of video lectures, src7 downloadable resources, and srcsrc articles. This 3.5-hour program is broken down into 66 lectures over sections such as:

Part One: Before You WritePart Two: WritingPrinciples of Great WritingPart Three: After You WriteFinal ThoughtsWrite Like a Boss: Master Your Business Writing SkillsWrite Like a Boss Master Your Business Writing Skills guides you to improve your written communication skills. The course gives insights that will help you analyze and persuade your audiences as well as write with confidence and clarity. You will be taught to write emails, proposals, and reports that demonstrate your emotional intelligence and cultural awareness. src.5 hours of video lectures, 6 downloadable resources, and src article are included in this course. The one and half hour program is structured with 22 lectures across 7 sections such as:

The 3Ps Writing ProcessWriting Emails that Gets ResponsesWriting Reports & Proposals That PersuadeTactical Strategies for Net level WritingNow What? 3Keys to ProgressBusiness Writing Academy: Master Email Writing & EtiquetteBusiness Writing Academy: Master Email Writing & Etiquette starting with the fundamentals, guides you to advance your business and content writing. The lesson applies to all0 email technologies including Gmail, Outlook, and Yahoo. Tips for sending emails, proofreading, cold email formula, four mistakes to avoid when cold emailing, and escalation email are all covered in the course. The course contains 34 minutes of video materials and src0 downloadable resources with src3 lectures across 5 sections namely:

IntroductionBusiness Writing FundamentalsAdditional Strategies for Writing Better EmailsEffective Email Tactics for SalesConclusionBusiness Writing and Technical Writing ImmersionBusiness Writing and Technical Writing Immersion starts with understanding and defining your audience and intended results before you start to write. The lessons demonstrate a systematic writing process to guide you to compose clear and concise communication appealing to your audience. The course has 4.5 hours of video lectures and 66 downloadable resources. The four and half hour course holds 40 lectures in src6 sections including:

Step src: Analyze PurposeStep 2: Analyze AudienceStep 3: Write Purpose StatementStep 4: Gather InformationStep 5: Write Sentence OutlineBusiness English Writing (Professional Language for Letters)Business English Writing course is a professional business course to guide you to express yourself in a formal, professional, and effective way when you write. The course teaches you how to avoid poor grammar, spelling, punctuation, and structure that will cost your business. Professional language for letters contains 2.5 hours of video lectures, 208 downloadable resources, and 3 articles. This 2.5-hour program is divided into src08 lectures across src0 sections such as:

Cover Letters, Hiring, and New EmployeesBusiness to Business CorrespondenceNotices to Employees & Messages to ColleaguesWarnings & TerminationsReferences & RecommendationsBusiness Communication Skills: Business Writing & GrammarBusiness Communication Skills: Business Writing & Grammar is one of the most detailed courses suitable for the novice and the professional. You will be taught business proposal writing, business letter and email writing, report writing, meeting communications, conflict resolution, and presentation and storytelling skills. The course contains src6 hours of video lectures, src84 downloadable resources, and src article. This src6-hour program is divided into 243 lectures across 29 sections including:

Basic Grammar for Business WritingWriting a Cold Email pitch. Email Writing to Potential ClientsHow to Write a Business Report – Advance Communication SkillsWriting Corporate or Personal BlogStorytelling for Emotional Connection & Persuasion in Professional Communication.Business Writing Skills: The Basics of Written CommunicationBusiness Writing Skills course gives you all the fundamentals of written communication that will be a guide for writing memos, emails, and business letters using American English rules. You will get tips and hints for easier writing. Furthermore, you will learn tricks to select the right word so you can avoid frequently misused words. The basics of written communication contain one hour of video lectures and 2 downloadable resources. The src-hour and src0-minute long class has 27 lectures spread across 9 sections such as:

Business Writing BasicsSteps to Effective Business WritingUsing Punctuation and capitalizationWriting Business EmailsWriting Business MemosReport Writing Made SimpleReport Writing Made Simple is a course prepared by a Cambridge graduate teacher with years of experience to teach you the basics of report writing and help you improve on what you already know. The lessons guide you to structure complex ideas and information quickly and compose it into a report. This course contains one hour of video lectures, downloadable resources, and src8 articles. The src hour and 40-minute program is organized into 35 lectures in 6 sections including:

First, Prepare for SuccessNext, Pick a Winning Format for Your ReportNow, Plan and Present your Ideas PowerfullyFinally, Polish and Proof like a ProFinal ThoughtsBusiness writing sometimes can replace the skills of a salesperson with a consumer and a potential client. It can be a means to deliver a message or a sales pitch in a written and professional manner. Online business writing courses provide you with enhanced written business communication skills.

The Udemy platform currently has more than src2,500 enterprise customers as well as governments and nonprofits. And it is used by companies large and small including, NASDAQ, Volkswagen, Kaiser Permanente, Aflac, NetApp and many others who offer these courses to their employees.

Are there certifications for Business Writing courses?Upon completion, you will be awarded a verifiable certificate of completion from Udemy.

How Much Does a Business Writing Course cost?Business writing courses cost an average of $70. When you purchase the course, you’ll receive lifetime access (including updates) and a 30-day money-back guarantee. Udemy’s courses are usually on discounts and special offers, so there is a good chance you will land a better deal.

