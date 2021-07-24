Bus Simulator 21 Full Vehicle List Revealed, Iveco, MAN, and Setra Still There – autoevolution

We’ve known for a while that Mercedes-Benz is going to be one of the biggest names in the upcoming Bus Simulator title, but this new trailer comes alongside the full list of vehicles that players will be able to drive in the game.

Mercedes-Benz is indeed part of the new title with a total of 7 buses, but at the same time, astragon has also decided to keep some of the most popular brands that were part of the Bus Simulator 18 lineup, including Iveco, MAN, and Setra.

In addition, these are joined by new buses from BYD, Grande West, Blue Bird, Scania, and Volvo. Overall, the lineup will count a total of 30 licensed buses from 10 international manufacturers.

Everyone getting the game will receive the Scania Citywide 14.8m free of charge, no matter if they buy the Bus Simulator 21 at launch or at a later time. The vehicle will be included in the Day One update.

Bus Simulator 21 is projected to launch on September 7 on PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and support for new-gen consoles (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X and S) will also be offered.

Here’s the full list of vehicles to be available in Bus Simulator 21:

Alexander Dennis

Enviro200 (City Bus)

Enviro500 (Double Decker)

Blue Bird

SIGMA 12m (City Bus)

BYD

BYD eBus 12m (Electric Bus)

BYD eBus 18m (Electric Articulated Bus)

IVECO BUS

IVECO BUS Urbanway 12m (City Bus)

IVECO BUS Urbanway 18m (Articulated Bus)

Grande West

Vicinity 30ft (City Bus)

Vicinity 35ft GNG (City Bus)

MAN

Lion’s City (City Bus)

Lion’s City CNG (Articulated Bus)

Lion’s City City Bus (City Bus)

Lion’s City G (Articulated Bus)

Lion’s City L (City Bus)

Lion’s City M (City Bus)

Lion’s City 18 (Articulated Bus)

Mercedes-Benz

Citaro (City Bus)

Citaro K (City Bus)

Citaro G (Articulated Bus)

CapaCity (Articulated Bus)

CapaCity L (Articulated Bus)

eCitaro (Electric Bus)

eCitaro G (Electric Articulated Bus)

Scania

Citywide LF 12m (Electric Bus)

Coming with the Day One Update: Scania Citywide 14,8m (Electric Bus)

Setra

Setra S 412 UL (Intercity Bus)

Setra S 416 LE business (Intercity Bus)

Setra S 417 UL business (Intercity Bus)

Setra S 418 UL business (Intercity Bus)

Volvo