‘Burning Man: The Musical’ releases trailer in advance of streaming release – SFGate

The Pariah Express, an art car built by Emmett Moffett and crew, is one of several dozen big art cars that function as a kind of unofficial public transportation system at Burning Man.

Scott London

Burning Man has gone from humble roots as a do-it-yourself counterculture gathering on San Francisco’s Baker Beach to a global phenomenon. Along the way, it’s become a source of parody for the likes of HBO’s “Silicon Valley,” as well as an inspiration for strikingly similar concepts like Everywhen. And now it’s coming to Broadway… kind of.

“Burning Man: The Musical” is the film adaptation of a project that has been in the works for several years and was performed in San Francisco in a table read format in 2019. The writer, Matt Werner, has been a Burning Man attendee since 2015 and drew inspiration from his sister’s stories attending the event in the 1990s. 

The film’s website describes the plot as such:

“Follow Molly, a promising young tech grad, as she returns to the playa of Black Rock City – this time employed by the very tech company that, unbeknownst to her, seeks to destroy it. After being given the task of acquiring drugs for her boss’s exclusive party, Molly finds herself on a journey inward – and through the community of Burning Man – finds her true self.”

Rolling Stone reports that a film adaptation of the musical will premiere on Broadway on Demand on August 27.

From the promotional materials, the film appears to be a critique of the commercialization of the event; it states that they’ve received permission from Burning Man Project to use their trademark. However self-aware the plot claims to be, diehard burners may take issue with the trailer, which shows a wealth of Burning Man tropes soundtracked by a melodramatic mix of classical music and EDM.

Watch the trailer below.

