burna-boy-gets-a-lovely-birthday-surprise-in-miami,-u.s,-as-he-turns-30-(video)

Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu popularly known as Burna Boy, is celebrating his 30th birthday today, July 2, and was treated to a lovely birthday surprise by his friends in Miami, U.S..

The Grammy award winner shared a video of the heartwarming surprise on his Instastories. In the video, the unsuspecting singer walked into a beautifully decorated room with LED alphabets which spelt his name “BURNA” and the age he is turning “30”.

His friends also sang the conventional birthday song to celebrate his new age. Burna Boy was obviously caught by surprise as he looked around the room in shock.

Happy birthday to him!

Watch the video below,

In other news, the Grammy-award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy, recently took delivery of his award trophy.

Recall that Burna Boy clinched the prestigious award for the “Best Global Music Album” but the ceremony was a virtual one thus he wasn’t there to physically lift his trophy.

He’s now taken delivery of it in Nigeria and he shared a post on his Instagram page to confirm that.

He captioned the post,

Early Morning deliveries from across the pond! 😪

My parents prayed for excellent children, not houses, cars or “things”.

They asked my sisters for stellar degrees; one got a first class in Finance, the other got a Distinction in Engineering.

They asked me for a Grammy, and here we are. I am a product of sacrifice! Thank God and thank you all again! ❤️