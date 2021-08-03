Bureaux de change, banks and economic saboteurs – Punch Newspapers

[email protected]

Mention “Bureau de Change” to anyone in the street, and the person is likely to be totally bemused and nonchalant. You would be adding insult to injury if you were to press on with the mention of “forex” or “foreign exchange” or “dollars”. The BDCs are not your ordinary business serving ordinary people; they exist for the pleasure of the middle class and the superrich. They are the biblical moneychangers who once attracted the wrath of Jesus, (Isa in the Quran). He was said to have chased them out of ‘his father’s house’ with vengeance. The Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Godwin Emefiele, has just performed the modern-day equivalent of the act. He has banished the BDCs from the lucrative trade of buying and selling the CBN-issued US dollars, vowing never to let them back into the ‘chop n chop’ magic circle again. The CBN is the main repository of the US dollars in this country. It “allocates” (sell if you like) the same to a select few for onward distribution (sale) to the public. The immediate consequence of the dramatic shift in policy is that many hitherto thriving BDCs up and down the country face closure and imminent redundancies in their ranks. And, what concerns the ordinary man about that, you might ask? Well, Nigeria is a net importer of consumer goods including spring water, rice, clothes, shoes, motorbikes, toothpaste, Brazilian and India hairs, etc. Practically everything the ordinary man uses and relies on for survival. All of these items and hundreds more must be paid for in dollars at source.

It follows, logically, that prices of consumer items depend on the strength and ready availability of the dollar by comparison to the naira. The rate of exchange between the two currencies is the most closely watched in commerce and industry in this country. Any movement up or down has profound impact on the daily lives of every citizen. The BDCs are structured in such a way that they stand to make money whichever way the exchange rate goes. Any negative variation is usually absorbed by the customer. Right now, they stand accused of “graft” and grand larceny. According to Emefiele, “They have turned themselves away from their objectives. They are now agents that facilitate graft and corruption in the country. We shall henceforth channel all forex allocation through the commercial banks”. He stated this on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, last week, precisely. The immediate question that pops up in people’s mind is this: Who gave the errant BDCs licence to operate in the first place? And, who is the regulatory agency that should have devised the mechanism for monitoring, and evaluating them? The CBN, of course! Did the CBN Governor tender any apologies to Nigerians for his dereliction of duty on that score? Of course, not. In the 1990s through to the early 2000s, licensed BDCs in the country counted less than 100. The CBN had since been busy issuing licences like confetti to new entrants, running to over 5,000 as of last week, with additional 5,000+ applications pending. What is the reason for the proliferation of the BDCs?

Where big companies engage in cross-border transactions, which they must settle in dollars or some other hard currencies, that does not usually create problems, and where it does, the companies have their own means of resolving them through various financial instruments, currency “derivative” being one. The banks play a major role in mediating foreign exchange transactions between large companies. The difficulty is located at the lower end of forex, where most people are. This also includes small and medium-sized businesses, who do not run on huge budgets. These are the categories one often run into inside the banks, spending hours trying to do foreign transactions. The reader may recall Emiefele’s “strong intervention” in the foreign exchange market to meet “genuine” demands from the public back in March 2017. Since being appointed governor of the Central Bank in 2014, Emefiele has been struggling to sort out the persistent ‘official’ versus ‘parallel’ markets quagmire. It is a situation where the CBN set a rate of exchange, the official rate, and those working in the ‘black (parallel) market’, set their own. The public face of the parallel marketers are those commonly referred to as ‘Mallams’ in flowing kaftan (baggy robes) rushing after nice-looking cars in busy streets, with their calculators to hand, touting for business. Emefiele had vowed, in 2017, to rumble the parallel market by “flooding” it with tons of dollars to halt the fall in naira. Consequently, the CBN allocated $80m per week to 20 banks, and $20m per week to some 3,000 BDCs, who steered the middle way between the official and parallel markets. The Governor’s bravura worked momentarily, with the naira gaining considerable strength against the dollar. That was then.

What subsequently happened was that the gap between the official and parallel market created room for currency arbitrage, which the BDCs were only too happy to milk dry. This column commented at the time: “The CBN’s show of force in the forex trade is unsustainable. The current bubble of a rise in the value of the naira will burst in the short to medium term. A carefully crafted policy would not aim at eliminating the divide between official and parallel market entirely, but would bring it to a level where it became inconsequential” (See, “Forex: CBN governor’s parallel universe”, The PUNCH, Tuesday, April 11, 2017 and “Forex: Nigerian banks in the dock”, The PUNCH, Tuesday, April 18, 2017). Based on monetary principles, a ‘floating’ exchange rate is the ideal, but that is a pipe dream in the context of Nigeria. Nonetheless, the governor responded by coming up with the idea of licensing hundreds of BDCs with the view to making forex as accessible as garri is in the market. The BDCs were to freely disburse up to $5,000 to individuals conducting all transactions in ‘invincible trade’, such as school fees, travel allowance and the like. The CBN now found cause to allocate $20,000 to over 5,000 BDCs, amounting to a staggering $100m per week. The BDCs were now to be found on every corner, but the dollar scarcity and the slide in the naira against it continued unabated. Why? Because, the CBN had simply created the gravy train for currency speculators and charlatans sponsored by willing partners from within the banking sector itself. The CBN had issued licences without the requisite monitoring and oversight mechanism to check abuse.

Right now, the CBN has done a policy somersault and announced that the banks are to be the main vehicle for disbursing dollars after all. “Regulators will deal ruthlessly with banks that allow illegal forex dealers to use their platform”. But, a lot of people (including the Nigerian Senate) believe the bankers themselves are the ‘illegals’. Since the CBN really wants to be ‘ruthless’, this time around, how about tying some of them up against the pole on the Bar Beach in Lagos? The CBN has also set up a ‘hotline’ through which it hopes to harvest information on their fellow travellers’ bad conduct. We must treat the whole of Emefiele’s pronouncement last week with a pinch of salt. Remember this alarming headline: “Senate committee discovered N30tn forex fraud in 10 years by banks”. That was the news back in April 2017. The discovery jolted everyone: Ministry of Finance, Budget and Planning and others. They were to report back to the Senate within “three weeks”, but nothing concrete came out of it. The banks, which stood accused of committing the most egregious forex fraud on Nigerians for a decade leading up to 2017, are now to be entrusted with the responsibility of managing forex going forward. Is this not putting Dracula in charge of the blood bank, again?

