buni-charges-apc-stakeholders-to-prioritize-party-above-personal-interests

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee and Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, has charged all stakeholders to place party’s interest above personal interests.

Buni in a statement issued via his Director-General Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, gave the charge while reacting to the ward congresses of the party held during the weekend nationwide.

The APC Caretaker Chairman noted that stakeholders of the party have a great responsibility to make the ward congress in all the participating states successful.

He added that his Committee has come a long way in repositioning the party.

“We have reconciled many groups and individuals. We must not allow personal interests in this election to divide us and draw us back,” he said.

Buni expressed the commitment of the committee to entrench internal democracy and respect for the people’s choice.

The chairman, however, warned that the party would not hesitate to take decisive measures against anyone who deliberately sabotaged the congress.

“We are solicited for support and cooperation of members and officials for APC to be a role model to other parties”, he appealed.

Gov. Buni also charged aggrieved members to channel their grievances to the appropriate quarters at the party secretariat for appropriate action.

He assured that the Caretaker Committee will be fair and just to everyone.

“We should avoid media wars over issues. We can settle at the secretariat. I assure you that we will be fair and just to everyone”.