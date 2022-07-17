buni-asks-fg-for-help-as-flood-displaces-scores,-washes-away-farms-in-yobe

Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni is seeking the Federal Government’s intervention through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to support over a dozen communities devastated by the recent flood in some parts of the state.

Buni, in a statement by Director General, Press and Media Affairs, Mamman Mohammed, said the need for collaborative efforts with the Federal Government and NEMA became imperative in view of the huge devastation suffered by the communities, particularly in Gujba and Gulani local government areas.

He also disclosed that about half a kilometer of the road linking Gulani and Gujba local government areas has been washed away by the flood, hence cutting off Gulani Local Government Area from other parts of the state.

Governor Buni, who expressed deep sympathy to the victims who lost their houses, farms, and livestock, assuring them of government assistance.

Meanwhile, Buni has directed the State Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to provide emergency relief materials to the affected communities.