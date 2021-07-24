Bungie job listing hints at brand-new free-to-play IP coming alongside Destiny 2 – Dexerto

A job listing at Destiny 2 developer, Bungie, has hinted at important features and the potential monetization structure of their new IP, including live-service and free-to-play components.

Bungie’s flagship title, looter-shooter Destiny 2, remains a staple of the gaming landscape and shows no signs of slowing down. With three more confirmed expansions, and plans for continued development into 2024 and beyond, Destiny isn’t going anywhere.

Despite the continued success of their beloved franchise, Bungie is not content with keeping all their eggs in one basket, and the developer has already confirmed their plans to release a brand-new IP by 2025.

Most details remain under lock and key, but some small insights (like a potential title of ‘Matter’) have been gleaned by press releases and job listings. Now, a new job opening at the company has hinted that its new IP could be free-to-play and built on a live-service model.



Bungie Bungie’s new IP could be the studio’s first esports-ready title since the days of Halo.

Originally reported by TheGamePost, this new ‘Senior Marketing Manager’ position teased bits and pieces of what Bungie might have in store for fans with the release of its brand-new gaming franchise.

In addition to “[helping] drive awareness, sales, and growth for the next Bungie IP,” the studio is looking to recruit an individual who has “experience with live operations, games as a service, MMO, F2P, and mobile.”

While previous details on the upcoming IP have already been gleaned from other job listings — like a focus on competitive PVP, esports readiness, and character-focused gameplay — this provides a potential first-look at the structure and monetization of the unannounced title.

With the success of live-service titles like Call of Duty: Warzone, Valorant, and Apex Legends (both in terms of player engagement and cash flow via monetization), Bungie appears to be taking those trends into consideration while developing their next IP.

Other upcoming titles like 343’s Halo Infinite have already adopted a free-to-play approach with their multiplayer offering, and we could see more devs adopt that trend as well.

Finally, Bungie has already shifted towards a live-service content model for Destiny 2. Purchasable seasons (including season passes) have become the main focus of most new content drops in the game outside of yearly expansions, and fans could see that carry over into the studio’s new IP.

These features haven’t been confirmed by Bungie at the time of writing (no surprise, with the launch of their new IP still several years away), but live-service and free-to-play features appear to be substantial pieces of the studio’s approach to their first new franchise in over a decade.