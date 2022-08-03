“Bullets in my body yet to be removed” – Freed Kaduna train passenger narrates how he was accidentally shot in terrorists’ den

Sidi Aminu Sharif, one of the abducted passengers of the ill-fated Abuja-Kaduna train who regained freedom after over four months in captivity, has narrated his ordeal.

Sharif was freed alongside four other passengers on Tuesday, August 2.

Speaking on his ordeal in captivity at the Kaduna office of Tukur Mamu, Kaduna-based publisher, Sharif narrated how he was accidentally shot by the terrorists on their 85th day in the den.

According to him, efforts made to remove the bullets were unsuccessful. He said the terrorists’ doctor invited to attend to him failed in his several attempts to extract the bullet from his abdomen.