Buju BNXN’s alleged girlfriend accuses him of impregnating and dumping her

Nigerian singer Buju BNXN trended over the weekend after he was called out by a lady, Filma Jones, alleged to be his girlfriend.

The gist – According to Jones, the music star dated, impregnated and dumped her.

It didn’t end there as she went on to share a video of the music stark naked.

The video which has since gone viral on social media has been received with mixed reactions.

The tortoise in every story – Over the last two weeks, the music star has been in the news for all the wrong reasons.

In a video that has since gone viral, the singer is seen shirtless, with just his singlet, arguing and confronting the officers who apparently block his car.

After bragging about spitting on the faces of the officers, the spokesperson for the force released a statement insisting that he had questions to answer over the fracas with the security operatives.

“@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’ He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while @BNXN will surely answer for his assault on a police officer,” he tweeted.

The music star later released a series of tweets where he denied spitting on the face of the police officers.

