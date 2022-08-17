Home NEWS Buju BNXN will answer for spitting on officer – Police
NEWSNews Africa

Buju BNXN will answer for spitting on officer – Police

by News
8 views
buju-bnxn-will-answer-for-spitting-on-officer-–-police

The Lagos State Police Command has reacted to popular singer, Buju BNXN’s statement that he spat on a police officer during a confrontation.

The singer took to Twitter on Wednesday in the tweet he later deleted, saying “I just spat in a police officer and it felt so good” [sic].

Reacting, Lagos police command spokesperson, Benjamin Hundeyin, said the police officers involved will be sanctioned for their misbehavior.

He, however, stated that if Buju is guilty on the other hand, he will answer for assaulting an officer.

Hundeyin on Twitter wrote: “@BNXN proudly tweeted that he ‘spat in [sic] a police officer’s face and it felt so good.’

“He has since deleted the tweet. The police officers will be sanctioned for their misbehavior if established, while Buju ‘BNXN’ will surely answer for his assault on a police officer.”

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterPinterestEmail

You may also like

Police advise Nigerians to fight insecurity with CCTV

EPL: Evra predicts Man Utd vs Liverpool, Arsenal,...

Transfer: He’s not better than Sancho, Rashford –...

Olamilekan Sotayo: Beyond Tinubu’s visit to Abeokuta

Ogun disburses another N500m gratuities to pensioners

Buhari approves redeployment of 9 Perm Secs [Full...

BBNaija: Phyna in tears as Biggie swaps Deji,...

Flood kills 10 people in Adamawa

Insecurity: FCTA demolishes illegal structures in Gwarinpa

EPL: Mentality, I scored winning goal at Anfield...

Leave a Reply