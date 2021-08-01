Buju apologises to Wizkid, Olamide – P.M. News

Buju apologize for abusive tweets

By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Daniel Benson, the popular musician known as Buju has apologised for his abusive tweets targeted at several music stars years back.

The artist who became popular in 2019 tendered his apology after a Twitter user dug out tweets of the music star as far back as 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Buju in these tweets had nasty things to say to popular music stars such as Olamide, Wizkid, Runtown, Mr Eazi among others.

The musician ridiculed the music produced by these artists back then describing their songs as bad sound and overrated.

Buju didn’t deny the tweets but instead he apologized.

He said he did not know better then.

The musician said in 2015,2016,2017 when he made the comments, he never knew he was going to make music as he simply listened and criticised.

Now he understands that singing or producing music is easier than consuming it.

Buju said he knows better now and he’s cool with everybody.