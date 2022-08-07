buhari’s-nephew-dumps-apc-after-reportedly-meeting-atiku

Fatuhu Muhammad, a member representing Daura/Sandamu/Maiadua Federal Constituency, has dumped the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Muhammad, who is President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, announced his resignation in a letter addressed to APC Chairman of Sarkin Yara’ A’ Ward, Daura.

He dumped the party after losing during the Party’s primary election to Aminu Jamu.

Muhammad’s decision followed a meeting with Atiku Abubakar, the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate.

The letter reads: “This is to notify you that I have resigned my membership from the All Progressives Congress with immediate effect.

“Attached herewith is my Party Membership Registration slip with slip No. KT/DRA/10/00002.

“While I thank you and the Party for the opportunity given to me to serve the interest of the people of Daura/ Sandamu/ Mai ‘Adua Federal Constituency while working with the Party, accept my best wishes.”