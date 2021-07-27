The Northern Elders Forum has advised the next political party that will take over the helms of national affairs to prepare itself for a very difficult assignment of fixing the country.

According to the forum’s spokesman, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the President Muhammadu Buhari’s ruling All Progressive Congress would have completely wrecked Nigeria by 2023 with the growing insecurity and economic woes.







Baba-Ahmed stated this during an interview on Channels Television on Monday, while also blaming the nation’s ruling elite for the failure of the country.

He said the country’s current challenges were not just as a result of banditry and kidnapping activities but also leadership failure.

He said, “What are you going to do with 2023 because between now and 2023, APC would have completely wrecked this country? You are going to take over a country that has been completely destroyed by a party that has been substantially produced by the PDP and how are you going to fix this country? What’s your blueprint for what happens to Nigeria in 2023?”

Nigeria has been experiencing a series of security threats ranging from terrorism, banditry, militancy, cultism among others in several parts of the country.

The country has been ravaged by terrorism for more than 10 years – a menace which has claimed the lives of over 36,000 people and forced hundreds of thousands to be homeless in the North-East.

The Islamic State of West African Province (ISWAP) split from the jihadist group Boko Haram in 2016 and has since turned a dominant threat in Nigeria, attacking troops and bases while killing and kidnapping passengers at bogus checkpoints.

On March 1, the insurgents razed a United Nations humanitarian compound in the town of Dikwa after dislodging troops, killing six civilians.

Nigeria’s jihadist violence has spread to neighbouring Chad, Cameroon and Niger, prompting a regional military coalition to fight the insurgents.