buhari’s-chief-of-staff,-gambari-decorates-danjuma,-kaware,-other-promoted-police-officers

Four newly-promoted officers of the Nigeria Police Force were on Monday in Abuja, decorated by the Chief of Staff to the President, Ibrahim Gambari.

The officers are Saleh Hassan Gwani, who was promoted from ACP, Saleh Hassan Gwani, to DCP in-charge of Presidential Vehicular Movement (PVM); Ibrahim Kaware, promoted from ASP to DSP and Escort Commander to the Chief of Staff to the President.

Others are ASP Dogonyaro Danjuma and ASP Auwalu Kaware both promoted to DSPs serving at 24 PMF Presidential Escort, State House, Abuja.

The Chief of Staff also urged the decorated officers to see their elevation as a call to duty and re-dedication to the service of the country.

The Chief of Staff said the promotion was to encourage them to do more so that by the time they retire, they can look back and see that their services have been recognised.

The Chief of Staff urged the decorated officers not to rest on their oars but rededicate yourselves to the service of the community and the nation,’’ he said.

Gambari further praised the wives of the officers for being very supportive, saying ‘‘beside every successful man is a very courageous and supportive woman.”