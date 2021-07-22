Saliu Mustapha, a long-standing supporter of the President, Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), has been appointed as the Turaki of Ilorin by the Emir, Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari.

The honorary title, which was previously held by the Sarakis, was bestowed on Mustapha a colourful event on Thursday.

The event met after the Emir had paid the annual traditional Sallah homage to the governor at the Government House, Ilorin.

The late Olusola Saraki once held the title before he was elevated to the position of a Waziri. His son and a former Senate President, Bukola Saraki, stepped into the father’s shoes to bear the title between 2006 and 2018.

The younger Saraki was later turbaned as the Waziri, succeeding his father for the second time.

Mustapha is the founder of Saliu Mustapha Foundation and a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress.



In 2009, when a breakaway faction of the ANPP led by Muhammadu Buhari formed the Congress for Progressive Change, Mustapha was the national deputy chairman, a position he held until the party merged and formed APC.

While announcing the new honorary title holders, Sulu-Gambari said only those deserving of a title should be given one.

Read Also

“If someone is contributing to the development we have to give him a title. Only someone deserving of a title is conferred one. It is our way of appreciating their efforts.

“Another person we all know that expends all his resources in the Ilorin emirate and its affairs — His title is ‘Turaki’ of Ilorin. He is Saliu Mustapha,” the monarch said.

Also, Mutabali of Ilorin was bestowed upon the state Governor’s elder brother, Dr Alimi AbdulRazaq.

The title was last held by his late father and the first commissioner of Finance in the state, AbdulRazaq Ganiyu Folorunsho, who died last year.

Others honoured at the event include Ilorin-born Islamic scholars; Sheikh Farouq Suleiman Onikijipa, Professor Yakubu Aliagan and Sheikh AbdulRahman Sholagberu.

Sheikh Faruq Onikijipa was honoured as the Grand Mufti of Ilorin and Waziri Yakubu Gobir as Dawaki of Ilorin; Alhaji Saka Onimago as Shetimma of Ilorin; Alhaji Abubakar Kawu Baraje as Tafida of Ilorin; and Alhaji Kawu Agaka as Dan Iya of Ilorin.