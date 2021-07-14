buhari’s-administration-best-since-amalgamation,-katsina-governor-declares

Governor Bello Masari of Katsina state has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his leadership roles since 2015

Buhari became Nigeria’s president on May 29, 2015, after defeating the then-president Goodluck Jonathan at the poll

Masari said that no past leader whether dead or alive has impacted the lives of ordinary citizens of the country like Buhari

Katsina state – The President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration has been described as the best in Nigeria since the amalgamation of the northern and southern protectorates in 1914.

Leadership reports that Masari spoke at the flag-off of stakeholders meeting for the enumeration of beneficiaries and calling up the National Home Grown School Feeding Programme (NHGSFP) for Katsina state.

Governor Bello Masari said Buhari’s administration is the best since amalgamation. Credit: Femi Adesina.

. gathered that the governor admonished a cross-section of Nigerians over what he described as an unfair assessment of the President Buhari government.

He said Nigerians should appreciate the economic adversity which has consistently confronted the administration since its inception in 2015 due to dwindling crude oil price.

Buhari has impacted the lives of Nigerians positively

The Sun also reports that the governor said people must appreciate that within this period they felt government presence impacted positively on the lives of the ordinary citizens.

He cited the school feeding project, alongside other government’s social intervention schemes in which billions of naira was expended for the common people in the society.

Masari said:

“How much is the government paying for only one programme, the school feeding which has also greatly encouraged enrolment in schools. People talk anyhow without giving recognition to this gigantic effort.

“Whether you like Buhari or not, he has redefined governance to such a level that the ordinary person who had never known what government is all about now feels the impact of government.

“This amid all the challenges, the crude oil price dropped as low as one third and there was a time it even dropped below one-third of what it was between 2011 and 2014. With the little knowledge of human nature, we would have been disappointed but we are not disappointed, instead, we are determined.”

